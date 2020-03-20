“Life After Lockup” Finale Exclusive: Andrea’s Family Takes A Vote On Where To Live [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! The finale of “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” is airing tonight on WeTV and while we’re sad the season is ending we’re always excited for a new episode of this guilty pleasure! We’ve got an exclusive clip for you guys now and it’s all about the future of Andrea and Lamar’s relationship.

Check out the clip below:

The kids are so smart. We’re betting that the little one is going to be the tie-breaker. What do you think? We’re willing to bet that even if Andrea gets outvoted she’s still going to refuse to leave Utah.

Here’s more of what you can expect from this finale episode:

Michael’s confession stuns Megan, while Sarah faces the truth. Angela & Tony’s wedding leads to a shocking discovery. Shane & John’s epic showdown. Tracie fears rehab. Andrea and Lamar’s decision changes everything, and Brittany and Marcelino have a big reveal. ​

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “THE FINAL STRAW” – Airs Friday, March 20th at 9/8C on WeTV

Will you be watching? Who was your favorite couple to watch this season? Michael and his hot mess are probably ours, just because we can never believe he gets ALL of these women to take him back time after time.