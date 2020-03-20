Social Sovereigns: Brittany Packnett Cunningham Is A Powerful Voice For All Black Lives

Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions

Coronavirus has taken over the news cycle, but we’d be absolutely remiss if we didn’t remind you that March’s shine should go to some worthy women brightening up our newsfeeds.

Here at BOSSIP we’re all about embracing the power of social media and there are key mavens whose content creation and thought-provoking power can’t be missed. For Women’s History Month, we’re not only celebrating #BossipWomenWeLove, we’re giving you a glimpse into the world of our favorite impression impresarios.

Check out the latest pick from our “Social Sovereigns: Women Who Enhance The World With Impactful Impressions

On August 9th, 2014, a Black teenager named Michael Brown was gunned down by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, MI. The killing and the Movement that was born out of it gave us a new generation of activists and Black voices. One such voice was St. Louis native Brittany Packnett Cunningham. She has emerged as one of the most pivotal activists and political commentators we have in America. She had her boots on the ground at Ferguson and has transitioned into being a staple in Black activism.

In 2015, she co-founded Campaign Zero, a platform with the goal of ending police violence. She was appointed by President Barack Obama for his Task Force On 21st Century Policing. In the last few years, she has become a multimedia powerhouse. She has been a valuable voice in the massively popular and award-winning Pod Save The People podcast. Last year, her TED Talk on confidence garnered 3 million views and is a must-watch. Now, she is an NBC and MSNBC contributor, appearing on all of the news shows offering her takes on politics, race, and everything in-between.

She’s covered ESSENCE Magazine, been named one of TIME Magazine’s new faces of Black leadership, named one of Marie Claire’s 50 Most Influential Women and was honored at the 2018 BET Awards.

Through all of these accomplishments, Brittany has amplified issues impacting the Black community and Black voices who need to be heard. In fact, as of this writing, she is on Twitter right now matching donations made by various members of Twitter to different charity organizations. Even in these unprecedented difficult times, she is finding ways to lift up those who need it most.