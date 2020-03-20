Mo Money: Rick Ross Drops $1.5 Million To Pay Off A Back Tax Bill

After a couple years on the hook, Rick Ross is squaring away a big discrepancy on his taxes.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Internal Revenue Service filed a release of Federal Tax lien on February 24. The IRS originally filed the lien in December of 2018, when they accused Ross of owing a total of $1,548,401.58 in back taxes. The debt was a combination of $254,341 owed for 2014 and $1,294,059.88 owed for 2016.

This release means that the rapper has officially paid off the entire bill in full, and lucky for Ross, the IRS will no longer be on a mission to seize any of his property or assets since they already got their money.

For Rick Ross, this is far from the first time he’s had tax troubles. In October 2018, the IRS filed a Federal Tax Lien accusing him of owing $576,441.53 in back taxes for 2013 and $570,700.24 for 2014. Two months after the lien was filed Ross settled the debt, but that same month is when he was hit with the lien that he just paid off in 2020.