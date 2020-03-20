Quarantined Kenya Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Brooklyn–But Fans Wonder Marc Daly’s Whereabouts

Kenya Moore is safe and sound in Atlanta with her daughter but fans are wondering the whereabouts of her husband. Back in January, the housewife hinted that her Marc Daly marriage might be back on despite a mutual divorce announcement in the fall.

Kenya told ladies of “The Real” that Marc might be having a change of heart…

“I think Marc watching the show – we shot at like six months ago. I think he’s seeing himself and some of the things,” said Kenya. “We hadn’t gotten along then, but we are getting along amazing now.”

and also said on “Watch What Happens Live” that they were “trying to figure things out” and recently “had a beautiful brunch together.”

Now however fans are wondering just exactly where Mr. Marc Daly is during the coronavirus crisis. Kenya uploaded a video of baby Brooklyn Daly stepping outside during the quarantine looking for her daddy clearly showing that Marc’s not in Atlanta with her.

“@Thebrooklyndaly tried to escape out the patio to see her daddy in NY where the city is on lockdown,” Kenya captioned the video.

Fans quickly flooded Kenya’s comments section, some to note that it sounds like Brooklyn’s saying “DOGGIE” not “daddy”, and others to state that if Marc told Kenya that he couldn’t visit because NYC is shutdown then he’s clearly lying.

“Umm I’m in NYC and we’re not on no damn lock down, if that’s what he told you he lying!” said one. “He should drive to Atlanta and be with his family,” added another.

OH. BWOY.

This all comes after unaired footage from RHOA was released online of Kenya’s castmates discussing her marriage. In it, divorcee Porsha Williams sympathizes with her and tells Marlo Hampton that she disagrees with how Marc’s been treating Kenya.

“I liked him until the charity event, I didn’t like the way the communicated with her,” said Porsha.

What do YOU think about this lastest Kenya Moore/Marc Daly development??? Should Kenya just move on???