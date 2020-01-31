#RHOA Reconciliation? Kenya Moore Hints Her Marc Daly Marriage Might Be Back On
Kenya Moore might continue to be Mrs. Marc Daly after all. As previously reported Kenya and her husband announced in September that they were splitting and Kenya’s since called their marriage “toxic” even noting that Marc bailed on an anniversary Turks and Caicos trip leaving Kenya to celebrate it alone with baby Brooklyn.
Now, however, Kenya’s saying that she’s open to reconciling with Marc.
Kenya was a guest on “The Real” this week and she told the hosts that as RHOA continues to air, Marc might be having a change of heart.
“I think the first thing is to put the child first,” said Kenya. “I think Marc watching the show – we shot at like six months ago. I think he’s seeing himself and some of the things,” Kenya added. “We haven’t gotten along then, but we are getting along amazing now.”
Kenya also said flat out that she’s open to reconciling with her estranged husband after counseling and working on communication.
“Yeah, I think so,” said Kenya. “I think that with counseling and really working on the relationship and being vulnerable, being honest, you know, just keeping it real, I think the breakdown happened when we stop communicating effectively. It just turned a corner and then just got really hard. “
There might be some validity to Kenya’s claims that Marc could be considering working on their marriage, he was seen on her Instagram celebrating baby Brooklyn’s first birthday by her side.
Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words. You are light of my life, my whole world and my future. God blessed my existence with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. #Godisgood #1yearold #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #love #family
Do YOU think Kenya and her husband will reconcile? See a clip of her on “The Real” on the flip.
Kenya also spoke with the ladies about NeNe Leakes. According to Kenya, she doesn’t believe that her “#Spitgate” nemesis is quitting the show despite that Wendy Williams revelation.
“Does she still have bills that need to be paid?” aked Kenya rhetorically. “No, I don’t think so. I think that’s fake news. Listen, there’s not a lot of jobs out here that will pay a woman in their 50s — a black woman, especially — close to or over a seven-figure salary. So no, I don’t think she’s gonna quit any time soon.”
She also added that she does think it’s time for NeNe to take a break.
“She’s been on the show for a long time, since the beginning. And I think the last two years have been really hard for her. I mean, #SpitGate is coming up, where she has issues spitting things at people, including myself,” said Kenya. “And I just think that that’s not the NeNe that we fell in love with. Like, we wanna see the fun, fun-loving, homegirl NeNe. And I think maybe it’s just time for her to take a step back from the show and just get herself together.”
