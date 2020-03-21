F**k 12: Miami NAACP Calls For Police Chief Richard Clements To Resign After Cops Beat Up Black Spring Breakers

Last week, BOSSIP reported on a viral video that showed Miami Beach police brutally handling a Black female spring breaker for no apparent reason.

Today, we have reports that the local NAACP wants police chief Richard Clements and city manager Jimmy Morales to resign from their respective offices according to the Miami New Times.

The chapter’s president, Ruban Roberts, tells New Times the NAACP had a positive relationship with former MBPD Chief Dan Oates, who regularly met with the association and often resisted calls from other Miami Beach politicians to arrest more partygoers. Roberts says he warned those politicians last summer that replacing Oates with Clements might be a bad call and could lead to more violent interactions between black visitors and law enforcement. According to Roberts, Clements has not yet met with the NAACP.

Ruban went on to criticize Clements for ordering the Miami police to don riot gear as Black spring breakers began to arrive in the city.

“There’s no justification other than intimidation for them to wear that gear and for them to have those guns,” Roberts says. The Miami-Dade NAACP also is calling for Morales to step down because the city manager oversees police decisions. “Any action the officers take or the chief takes, whether it’s using riot gear or assault rifles and bullets, has to have approval from the mayor and city manager,” Roberts says.

Sounds racist than a muthaf***a to us. How bout you?