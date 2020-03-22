SMH: Purell Slapped With A Class-Action Lawsuit For Allegedly Lying About Killing 99.9% Of Illness-Causing Germs

“These claims lack a scientific basis, rendering the affirmative misrepresentations misleading.”

Another lawsuit filed against the company says it “has broken the public’s trust” by using deceptive marketing.

Earlier this year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to Gojo and warned them against making unsubstantiated claims about the effectiveness of its products. The FDA cited several ad campaigns that were created claiming that Purell could prevent the flu, ebola, norovirus and other potentially deadly diseases.

“However, FDA is currently not aware of any adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrating that killing or decreasing the number of bacteria or viruses on the skin by a certain magnitude produces a corresponding clinical reduction in infection or disease caused by such bacteria or virus..”

Hand sanitizer purchases in the United States are up 73 percent as the coronavirus spreads at an alarming rate.