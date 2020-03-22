DJ D-Nice's #ClubQuarantine
#ClubQuarantine DJ D-Nice’s IG Live Attracts 100K People, Michelle Obama, Oprah & Rihanna Tune In
This. Is. A. Game. Changer.
As everyone remains socially distanced during the coronavirus pandemic, a beloved DJ is doing his part to make things easier. Since Monday DJ D-Nice has been absolutely obliterating the Internet with his “homeschool” live jam sessions.
Now dubbed by his followers as #ClubQuarantine, celebs are tuning in and “buying out the bar” from the comfort of their homes. Celebs watching D-Nice hit the turntables include Michelle Obama, Ava Duvernay, Rihanna, Oprah, Tasha Smith, Janet Jackson and Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. D-Nice’s playlist includes a great blend of old school and new school hits as well as R&B, reggae and go-go.
“I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home,” said DNice via Instagram before hitting the 100K viewer milestone. “Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.”
When D-Nice’s viewers hit 100K, the excited turntablist told fans that he was ready to celebrate.
“We started this party five days ago, 100,000 people this is insane—let’s go!” said D-Nice while transitioning into DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”
People are speculating that Beyonce and Jay Z will be next to join in the celebration.
You gotta see this; watch D-Nice’s IG live here!
