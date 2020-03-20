Everyone’s LOSING IT In Corona Quarantine & It’s Absolutely HILARIOUS

Day seven of quarantine for Cardi B 😐 pic.twitter.com/Mm5E7umbfi — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 20, 2020

Everyone’s steadily descending into madness with nowhere to go, nothing to do and liquor levels running dangerously low but at least, at this point, we know we’re in this corona catastrophe together.

In fact, there are millions of people (and celebs) going through pandemic pains and sharing them online for the whole entire world to see–and yes, they’re hilarious.

So hilarious and relatable, that we absolutely had to share them with you while we all cling to some sort of normalcy, binge eat delicious junk and preserve what’s left of all the toilet paper on Planet Earth.

day 8 of quarantine: the ceiling is gonna make me act up pic.twitter.com/Aojh933Qcn — michael (@sadboimikey) March 19, 2020

Hit the flip for a collection of people absolutely LOSING IT in Coronavirus quarantine.