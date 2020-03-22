DJ D-Nice Going Live With #ClubQuarantine Again
#ClubQuarantine’s Coming Back, DJ D-Nice Going Live AGAIN Today
Club Quarantine’s coming back. If you missed DJ D-Nice’s historic Instagram Live watched by Michelle Obama, Ava Duvernay, Rihanna, Oprah, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and 100K other people, then you’re in luck. The DJ behind the “Homeschool” jam sessions has announced that he’ll be back on the turntables this afternoon.
At 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST you can tune in and see him spin his eclectic blend of R&B, reggae, go-go, new and old school hits.
“People people! Let’s go! 2pm pst! Tell a friend” D-Nice captioned a post announcing the return of his digital party. “Homeschool at Club Quarantine! Get your bottles ready!
D-Nice, an original member of ’80s hip-hop pioneering Bronx crew BDP, has no plans to stop his social distancing danceathon. His initial “Homeschool” live broadcast went on for 9 hours, last night’s record-breaking session went on for 10.
Celebs are crediting D-Nice with saving the day amid all this pandemic panic.
“#ClubQuarantine the best thing popping!!!” wrote Missy on Instagram. “Somebody needs to nominate @DJ_DNice for a Nobel Prize when this pandemic ends,” wrote Jemele Hill.
D-Nice’s #QuarantineParty is continuing as the number of Americans under virtual lockdown grew Saturday to over 80 million. This is a welcome breath of fresh air, follow DJ D-Nice and watch his IG live here!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.