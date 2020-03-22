For The Ladies: Halle Berry Reveals The 4-Step Skincare Routine Responsible For Her Flawless Face [Video]

While we all sit at home in an effort to bring the spread of coronavirus to a halt, celebrities around the globe are doing their part to entertain fans from the comfort of their own homes. Whether it’s a concert by John Legend or a 9-hour turn up courtesy of DJ D-Nice, people are really coming together to have a little bit of fun as we practice social distancing.

This weekend, Halle Berry joined in by adding a special element: self-care. Instead of her normal fitness-focused videos that the actress usually posts on Friday, she decided to share her skincare routine with the world. At 53-years-old with a face that flawless, it’s safe to say a lot of people will want to see how we can all look that good when we reach half-a-century.

“Happy #FitnessFriday Quarantine Edition,” Berry began, before thanking fans for doing their part to help stop the spread of coronavirus. “To all those practicing #SocialDistancing, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the duty you are serving to your community.”

After that, she goes on to introduce her skincare routine, adding that self-care is one of the most important things we can all practice right now:

“Things have been especially crazy, and self-care is an absolute essential right now. So today, I’m doing something I’ve never really done before, especially for you – I’ll be sharing my 4 step at-home facial routine, live from my house. Hope that y’all can participate and really enjoy that extra time to comfort and pamper yourself. You absolutely deserve it. Happy Friday!”

Check out the video down below to see what secrets Halle has in store for anyone trying to take care of their skin.