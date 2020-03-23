Cam'ron Claims The Safdie Brothers Used Him In 'Uncut Gems'
Cam’ron Claims The Safdie Brothers Tried To Give Him A ‘Sucker A** Role’ In ‘Uncut Gems’ Despite Claiming He’d Have A Starring Role
Just like a lot of films that we love today, Uncut Gems could have been a completely different movie had they gone with some of the plans they had early on. Joel Embiid was supposed to pay the part that eventually went to Kevin Garnett; Jonah Hill was initially tied to the lead role of Howard Ratner instead of Adam Sandler, and now, more is being revealed about some behind-the-scenes changes that led to the film we ended up seeing.
Over the weekend, Cam’ron decided to let fans in on some little-known information regarding his role in the Safdie brothers’ project.
In Complex’s interview with Manhattan Diamond District legends Izzy and Joseph Aranbayev–the jewelers better known as Avianne & Co–they reveal that despite providing much of the jewelry seen in Uncut Gems, both they, and Cam’ron (who is a frequent client of theirs) didn’t end up having the roles they were supposed to in the final cut of the film.
It looks like Cam’ron ended up seeing that article about Izzy and Joseph Aranbayev, going on to repost a clip from the interview onto his Instagram page. In the post, Cam thanks Izzy for “keeping it 100,” before accusing Josh Safdie of using him to get to the jewelers. He adds that the brothers tried to give him what he calls a “sucker a** role” in the movie.
Next, the rapper claims that the film was supposed to prominently feature him alongside Jonah Hill and Adam Sandler, but in the end, he didn’t even get a “thank you in the credits” for his contributions. Even with his grievances, though, Cam ended things by saying that the elder Safdie brother is still his “guy,” and offered his “love and congrats to all.”
To you and the family. Then tried to give me a sucker ass role. When they told me it was supposed to be me and @jonahhill starring in it with @adamsandler (uncut Jems) then didn’t even give me a thank you in the credits. @booger_nose is still my guy.. but this needed to be said. And talk about my consultant fee lol.. Love and congrats to all
