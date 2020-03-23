Surprise: D.C. Young Fly And Girlfriend Reveal The Gender Of Their Wild N’ Out Seed [Video]

D.C. Young Fly And Girlfriend Reveal The Gender Of Their Second Baby

By Bossip Staff

We reported recently that D.C. Young Fly and the mother of his daughter were expecting another baby and it’s already time for their gender celebration. The Young Flys hosted a gender reveal party with family and friends to reveal the gender of their unborn baby. His long time love Jacky Oh matching in a floral design dress with their daughter Nova for the occasion.

The couple met just a few years back while working together on the set of “Wild N’ Out”, now they’re about to be a family of four.

We won’t ruin the surprise for you! Fast forward to the 9:15 mark on Jacky’s vlog to see if the Young Flys are having a boy or another girl.

Too cute! Congratulations to them!

