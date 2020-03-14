Congratulations! DC Young Fly & Longtime Love Jacky Oh Expecting Baby #2

DC Young Fly & Long Time Girlfriend Are Expecting Their 2nd Child
Actor and comedian DC Young Fly has another baby on the way with his longtime girlfriend, model Jacky Oh. The couple dropped the news on their respective Instagram pages to announce the exciting news about the new blessing.
D.C wrote along with photos from the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot, “#2 on the way to the Royal Palace.”
In the photo, DC, Jacky Oh, and their first daughter Nova can be seen dressed up in matching outfits.
With so much craziness happening in the world , here is my little chunk of peace & happiness 😍 God chose me again & I’m so grateful to bring another life into this world 🧡 Watch DC’s reaction to the news on YouTube , link in bio! ••••••• My team 🔥 Photograph: @riousshotme BTS: @craigshoots23 MUA: @eribombula Hair: @thebraidgoddess_ Styling: me x Indian stores in Decatur lol
Congrats to the couple on the new baby!
