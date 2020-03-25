QuaranTV: Taraji P. Henson & Ed Helms Star In Raunchy “Coffee & Kareem” Trailer

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her bad-as-hell 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their breakup.

Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target.

To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), “Coffee & Kareem” is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time.

Peep the hilariously raunchy trailer below:

Netflix’s “Coffee & Kareem” premieres on April 3, 2020.