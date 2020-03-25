Whoa! Kourtney Puts Gluten-Free Fists & Feet On Kim Kardashian In The Newest ‘KUWTK’ Trailer [Video]

In case you haven’t seen it everywhere by now, a clip is circulating featuring Kourtney Kardashian giving little sister Kim a gluten-free butt whooping. What’s going on here?!

The professionally produced fight is from the newest trailer for the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. In it, Khloe is narrating while dressed like her mom, Kris. Khloe then teases bits from the season. The scene of the fight starts and Kim yells at Kortney, “Just get the f**k out of here. I don’t want to see your f**king face.” Kourtney fights back, “I don’t want to be near your fat a**!

We’ve lost count of how many years this family has been on television but not once have we seen Kourtney get THIS angry, she tried to knock Kim’s head off. From the series, when the ladies are at odds Kim is usually the agitator. But it never has gotten this bad when she spats with her big sister, so we wonder what happened right before Kourtney went ham on her. She was behaving like she ate some sugar.

The rest of the season seems to focus on topics we’ve seen in headlines here on BOSSIP, like Malika being pregnant.Here’s the clip.

The Kardashian Klan is back this Thursday at 8/7c with their spanking new storylines. Will YOU be watching?