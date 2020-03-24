Aged Beef: Kim Kardashian Responds To Taylor Swift’s Shade After Footage Leaks From Her 2016 Convo With Kanye

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting Taylor Swift get away with reigniting a 4-year-old feud without putting in her two cents.

Last week, the full phone conversation between Swift and Kanye West leaked, where the rapper asked for Taylor’s permission to put a lyric about her on his song “Famous” off The Life Of Pablo. Back in 2016, when Ye first released the song, Taylor’s camp complained about the misogynistic lyrics, which is when Kim K leaked some of their phone conversation on Snapchat, proving Swift knew about the track the whole time. Taylor responded by saying the use of the word “b***h” is what upset her, because that wasn’t discussed in their conversation.

Now, the full 30-minute phone call leaked online, and while Kanye did get full approval to say Swift “might still owe me sex,” the song wasn’t complete, so he didn’t share the following line with her, where he says, “Why? I made that b***h famous.”

For Taylor’s fans, this is vindication, and Swift certainly thinks so, too. She posted onto Instagram addressing the leaked video, writing the following: