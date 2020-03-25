Disease Don’t Discriminate: 71-Year-Old Prince Charles Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Self-Isolation In Scotland

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus according to a CNN report. The 71-year-old is the direct heir to the throne as the son of Queen Elizabeth II.

At this point, it’s anybody’s guess how he got it but he’s only showing mild symptoms and is self-isolating in Scotland. As for the 93-year-old Queen and her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip, they are reportedly in good health and have moved to their second castle a week earlier than initially planned.

Must be muthaf***in’ nice.

CNN says that the last time the Queen and her son interacted was briefly on March 12 during a public ceremony. That was about 2 weeks ago which should put her out of range to test positive but there certainly be more eyes on her health now than there were a few days ago.

Stay your a$$ inside the house. There’s nothing to do outside. You’re putting old folks in danger.