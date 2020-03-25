Classics Only: Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Is Going To Be Archived By The Library Of Congress

Dr. Dre is receiving a high honor for some of the classic work he’s produced throughout his lifetime. The Compton-bred producer’s debut solo album, The Chronic, is set to be archived in the Library of Congress.

The National Recording Registry announced the move on Wednesday, declaring Dre’s 1992 classic as being among the latest musical releases to be considered “worthy of preservation” due to their importance of a cultural, historical, or aesthetic nature.

“The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a press release. “It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time. We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry. As genres and formats continue to expand, the Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture.”

In the latest class of honorees, The Chronic is joined by Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Selena’s Ven Conmigo, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer, Cheap Trick’s Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman.”

The last time we got a whole project from Dr. Dre was back in 2015, with the unexpected release of his third studio album, Compton. Maybe this latest honor will inspire the legendary producer to release some more of that music he’s always working on.