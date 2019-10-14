Black Ink Compton: Vudu’s Cult-Leader Stepfather Tracks Her Down 9 Years After She Ran Away [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Compton’s Vudu Gets A Terrifying Surprise
Black Ink Compton gets real when Vudu receives a letter from her cult leader stepfather 9 years after she ran away from him and her family.
It’s difficult to stay low-key when you’re doing a television show, but we digress.
Clearly, Vudu is frightened of what this man might do to her. Press play down below to see what happens.
Damn…
