Black Ink Compton: Vudu’s Cult-Leader Stepfather Tracks Her Down 9 Years After She Ran Away [Video]

Black Ink Compton Vudu

Source: VH1 / VH1

Black Ink Compton’s Vudu Gets A Terrifying Surprise

Black Ink Compton gets real when Vudu receives a letter from her cult leader stepfather 9 years after she ran away from him and her family.

It’s difficult to stay low-key when you’re doing a television show, but we digress.

Clearly, Vudu is frightened of what this man might do to her. Press play down below to see what happens.

Damn…

