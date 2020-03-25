Idiotic Influencer Reportedly Hospitalized With Coronavirus After Licking Toilet

A social media star who participated in a disgusting challenge has tested positive for the coronavirus. Influencer @GayShawnMendes uploaded a TikTok video of himself flicking a toilet seat as part of the #CoronavirusChallenge. The Daily Mail reports that the influencer, real name Larz, posted a video from a hospital bed on Sunday.

“I tested positive for coronavirus,” the 21-year-old tweeted from an account that has since been suspended, the outlet reported. It’s unclear if he actually is hospitalized with COVID-19 or if it’s a stunt.

Other Coronavirus challengers have licked food at grocery stores and the toilet seats as well.

Larz was previously known as the “ice cream licker” after he was seen licking ice cream and putting it back on store shelves. His story landed him on Dr. Phil.



Another coronavirus challenge participant, Cody Pfister, was arrested after he licked produce at Walmart. “Who’s afraid of the coronavirus?” Cody, 26, said in the video. Warrenton police said in a statement the department had been contacted by people in the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed,” police said in the statement.

The Riverfront Times reported that he’s been charged with “terrorist threat.”