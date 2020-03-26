Save The Baby: Blac Chyna Calls DCFS On Rob Kardashian After Dream Suffers Severe Burns

In this week’s episode of… who is MOST ill-equipped to be a parent to a toddler, Blac Chyna is the one calling DCFS on Rob Kardashian after Dream suffered serious burns TWICE in a one month time period.

Three-year-old Dream, 3, allegedly received a first-degree burn on her leg at the end of February according to Page Six reports.

“Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Page Six. “Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn.”

Then last weekend, Dream allegedly sustained another burn on Saturday, March 21, after another visit with Rob.

“… Chyna was shocked and extremely upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very near the first burn on her leg,” the statement continued. “When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home.” According to Chyna’s attorney, 33-year-old Rob had his then-nanny text Chyna and admit that Dream had received the second burn from a lightbulb. “Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second-degree burn,” the statement read, noting it was at that point that Chyna contacted DCFS and the police “to request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn.”

The nanny who texted Chyna has since been removed from her position, but Chyna’s lawyer says her client will need to approve the next nanny that Rob hires.

“While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father,” continued Ciani’s statement. “Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father. However, she also of course wants to ensure that Dream is never burned again (or injured by other neglectful conduct) while visiting her father,” the statement concluded. In a follow-up statement, Ciani added, “It is very important for the American public to know that our brave law enforcement and DCFS personnel are still working to protect children during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Of course Rob Kardashian isn’t leaving the retelling of the incident entirely to Chyna and her rep. His lawyer Marty Singer told Page Six that “the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority” and explained the nanny in question has worked with Dream and Rob for the last two years is leaving her job “at-will” because of her own high-risk pregnancy. Singer also admitted that “unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny.”

“Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home,” Singer’s statement continued, noting that “third parties” have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home over Dream.

Singer took things a step further, noting the numerous injuries Rob had noticed Dream suffered in Chyna’s care — also within the last month.

“… Within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm,” the statement from Singer continued. “Just this past Saturday while Chyna was claiming that she was so concerned about Dream’s safety, Chyna posted a video on Instagram depicting 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother’s back while he was jumping on a trampoline.”

He kinda has a point there. Kids will definitely be kids but that move sounds like a recipe for disaster. The statement from Singer didn’t stop there though.

Rob, via Singer, also chastised Chyna for wasting “valuable public resources” by calling first responders to his home in a “desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name” in their legal battle.

“In his ongoing lawsuit for full custody of Dream, Rob has had grave concerns about his daughter’s safety in Chyna’s care, and is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come forward to testify regarding the danger [with] which Chyna presents their daughter in her home,” the statement read.

Rob and Blac Chyna were slated to attend a court date this Tuesday, March 24, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He eagerly awaits the opportunity to present the available evidence at the earliest opportunity,” Singer said.

Rob’s lawyer added that neither of the parents have visitation since they have both shared joint legal and physical custody of Dream since 2017.

It’s really sad to see that this back and forth of accusations is STILL going on with this little girl. For her sake we really wish that both Rob and Chyna would put forth their best efforts to get along and take the best possible care of their child.