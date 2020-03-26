Tiger King: Joe Exotic Files A $94 Million Lawsuit Against The Feds From Prison

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who you probably know as Joe Exotic on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service for a whopping $79 million while serving his time at Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.

According to reports from TMZ, Exotic is claiming in the lawsuit that he was a victim of malicious prosecution and discrimination. Why? He thinks the aforementioned agencies were allegedly responsible for “stealing my property and promoting an animal rights agenda” when they purposely tried to put him out of his business by placing the “generic tiger” on the endangered species list.

The former Oklahoma Governor hopeful is arguing that he was “discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds.” As a result, he is seeking $78,840,000 which would cover his personal property loss, as well as 18 years worth of his work with tigers.

On top of that already insane number, he’s demanding another $15 million for being falsely arrested and imprisoned over an attempted murder plot on his enemy, Carole Baskin. He also claims his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, lied to investigators and planted evidence that would implicate him while alleging that another former colleague’s turn as an informant contributed to the death of his mother.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty in October 2017.