Joshua Jackson Reveals He And Jodie Turner-Smith’s Precious Pacey Princess Is Due To Drop Any Day Now

First comes smashing to smithereens, then comes matrimony-dom and babies! Joshua Jackson is currently promoting his scorching hot Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere” and during an interview with Good Morning America Wednesday the 41-year-old actor revealed his ‘Queen & Slim’ actress wife Jodie Turner-Smith was actually given TODAY, Thursday March 26 as her due date.

Via Us Weekly reports:

When asked how Turner-Smith, 33, is doing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as they’re both “expecting a baby very soon,” the Little Fires Everywhere star replied, “We are! Like tomorrow, kind of.” “Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined,” he continued. “The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day.” Jackson added, “But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important.”

Watch the interview below:

We love that he and Jodie are getting tips from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. That baby is going to have the best Hollywood aunties EVER.

In a recent interview with Access Jackson also said he had a feeling he’d be a #GirlDad even before doctors checked the sex of the baby, saying, “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew.” Apparently Jackson’s extended family is “85 to 90 percent female.”

We can’t imagine being an expectant parent during these turbulent times, but Joshua and Jodie are such amazing humans that baby is truly blessed regardless.