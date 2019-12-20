First Come Smithereens… Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Have Gotten Hitched And She’s Totin’ A Liddo Baby Pacey

Jodie Turner-Smith Married To Joshua Jackson, Expecting First Baby Together

Queen & HIM! Our favorite smithereen smashing swirlers Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are married and expecting their first baby together. We had a good hunch the pair would be tying the knot this year after they were photographed making a visit to the Beverly Hills courthouse where they were suspected to be applying for their marriage license.

Us Weekly confirmed the marriage news on Friday, December 20, that the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the actress, 33, had wed. Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told US Weekly at the time.

We LOVED Jodie Turner-Smith in her feature film debut as Queen in ‘Queen & Slim,’ but we truly adore her for responding to our tweets about her and Jackson’s relationship.

We’re so happy for their baby news too. We couldn’t help but think about the part in ‘Queen & Slim’ where Slim recalls asking his various family members where babies come from. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, spoiler ahead — Slim’s punchline is “Babies come from f***ing!” Gotta love it.

As news of their marriage and impending parenthood hit the net, Jodie tweeted about looking forward to relaxing with her man and pet dogs — and the criterion collection. Sounds fun to us!

los angeles, i’m home!!!! ready to be anti-social and snuggle up with my man, my dogs, & the criterion collection 🥰 — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) December 20, 2019

Invite us to the baby shower Jodie! We’ll buy you guys hella Mustela goodies. We’re so excited. What do you think they will name the baby? They’re both so progressive and down to earth. Do you think it will be something woke or will the pick something more personal to them?