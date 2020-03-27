Run Me My Money: Ravens’ Quarterback Lamar Jackson Sues Amazon Over Merchandise Dispute

Lamar Jackson Sues Amazon Over Merchandise Dispute

Even though the coronavirus has most businesses shut down completely, Amazon is up and running and taking care of delivering customers with some essential supplies. What they probably didn’t expect to come to their doorstep during this time was a lawsuit from the NFL’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson. Accord to reports from ESPN, Jackson has had enough of everyone making money off his name and wants his cut of the money expeditiously.

In the complaint, the reigning NFL MVP is seeking Amazon to remove those products, some of which feature lines such as “Lamarvelous,” “Action Jackson” and “Not bad for a running back,” as well as provide compensation and damages.

Most of these items being sold are from third party Amazon sellers, but still, customers have to visit Amazon to purchase the items and the company takes a cut from the profits. Lamar also wants the courts to force Amazon to state how much they’ve made off this merchandise and give him a share of those profits, as well. Furthermore, Lamar wants damages as he believes these illegal sales have caused “significant damage” to his personal clothing brand, Era 8 Apparel. Not only will Amazon be held accountable, but the third party sellers could face additional actions in this suit.