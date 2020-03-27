Nothing But Respect For MY President: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To New York State As Coronavirus Surges

In a move that’s unfortunately not very surprising, Rihanna has official done more to help combat the coronavirus than the actual President of the United States.

On Thursday, the singer-turned-beauty-mogul was among those specifically shouted out by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for helping New York’s efforts to contain COVID-19. Cuomo publicly thanked Rih for donating personal protective equipment to the state. PPE includes a number of exposure-minimizing wearables, which potentially includes gloves, safety glasses, respirators, body suits, and more equipment of that nature.

“I want to thank Rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State,” Cuomo said in a tweet. “We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

This assistance from Rihanna is much need in New York since, as of Thursday, roughly half of the United States’ total coronavirus cases were based in that one state alone. As Cuomo explained, “It’s higher in New York because it started here first, because we have global travelers coming here first, because we have more density than most places, but you will see this in cities all across the country.”

Less than a week ago, Rih’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to multiple organizations around the world to help with COVID-19 curbing initiatives.

We don’t deserve you, Robyn.