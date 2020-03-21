Good Gal RiRi: Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Through Her Clara Lionel Foundation

The Clara Lionel Foundation, which was founded by Rihanna in 2012, just made a huge donation in an effort to help support anyone who is working to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The singer has pledged a whopping $5 million to support groups in both the United States and around the world. According to reports from TMZ , the cash will be used to support multiple different efforts, including local food banks that are serving at-risk communities in the US and to speed up testing and medical care in countries like Haiti and Malawi.

This donation is also going to help doctors and nurses on the frontlines, providing money for more protective equipment, maintenance of intensive care units, and the acceleration of the development of vaccines and other methods to fight the disease. The $5 million will also go toward helping to distribute critical respiratory supplies needed to fight the virus.