Get Well: Beloved NBA Announcer Doris Burke Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Here’s How Her Symptoms Differed From Others

*Sigh* we regret to report that NBA announcer Doris Burke has revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Doris appeared on ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarokowski’s podcast, The Woj Pod, to announce that she has indeed contracted the virus and also to share her experience in the hospital and how her symptoms differed so much from other COVID patients.

Doris says that the first sign that she was ill was on the now-infamous date of March 11 when the NBA season came to a halt after Utah Jazz baller Rudy Gobert became the first professional athlete to test positive for coronavirus. Doris was broadcasting the Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks that evening and said that she was telling her colleagues how tired she was and how badly her head hurt.

Burke says she didn’t experience the stomach pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, or nausea that many COVID-positive patients are reporting but extreme fatigue was weighing her down more than she had ever felt.

To hear Doris further explain her plight you can click the link the tweet below for the full podcast.

Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020

We love watching Doris broadcast and we truly hope she feels 100% very, very soon.

That said, listen to what she is saying. There is not hard and fast rule for how COVID-19 may affect a person. If you feel ill, call your primary care physician immediately and have them instruct you on what to do next. Above all else, wash your hand and stay inside!