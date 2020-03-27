Are You Here For It?! 2 Chainz Says ‘ColleGrove 2’ With Lil Wayne Is Coming Later This Year

Because we could all use some good news today: 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have a sequel to their joint album, ColleGrove, on the way.

2 Chainz took to Instagram Live this week to announce that the second installment of his collaborative effort with Wayne is not only coming out, but it’s set to drop in 2020.

“I’m also dropping ColleGrove 2 this year,” the rapper said to fans. The video clip was then reposted to Young Money’s official Twitter account, which seemingly confirms Wayne’s participation in the album, as well.

.@2chainz confirmed on IG Live that we will be getting ColleGrove 2 this year 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/eV16exZeyR — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) March 27, 2020

The first ColleGrove album was released in 2016, and ever since, both rappers have been hinting at the possibility of dropping a second installment. 2 Chainz has been saying since 2016 that the pair have “plenty” more music, which Weezy said was “already done.” Chainz took to the internet a few years later, teasing ColleGrove 2 and writing, “Me and my brother gotta another 1 on the way.”

The Atlanta rapper has really been in the collaborative spirit lately, as he’s been working closely with artists from his T.R.U. collective, which released their debut compilation, No Face No Case, back in February.

Clearly, ColleGrove 2 has been in the works for a while now, but hopefully, it actually gets to see the light of day in 2020