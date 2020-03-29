Mask ON: Philanthropic Future Donates Masks to Healthcare Workers & Coronavirus Patients In Atlanta

Future Donates Masks to Healthcare Workers & COVID-19 Patients in Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff

When Atlanta needed it most, one unlikely hero stepped up to the plate; Future.

The rapper has stepped up to donate masks to healthcare workers and Coronavirus victims in the metro Atlanta area. The donation compares as a partnership between Future’s non-profit ‘FreeWishes Foundation’ and ‘Atlanta Sewing Style’. What better name for the partnership than “Mask On,” which is a variation of one of Future’s biggest hits and an action every American should be following during the COVID-19 pandemic. FreeWishes was founded by Future alongside his mother Stephanie Jester and sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson. Tia and Stephanie opened up on what made the foundation make this donation on the FreeWishes website.

“Our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them,” Future’s mother and FreeWishes co-founder Stephanie Jester said.

“It is important to my brother, Future, and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,” said co-founder Tia-Wilburn Anderson

The donation also will help keep the local businesses afloat like Atlanta Sewing Style, who will use their network of over 500 local sewers and designers to complete the task and deliver to Atlanta Hospitals.

Tellum PLUTO sentchu #lifeisgood

Good to see Future blessing his city when they need it most!

