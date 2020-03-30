Sneaker Watch: Shannon Sharpe Brings Out A Few Grails & Gives The Stories Behind Them [Video]

Shannon Sharpe Brings Out A Few Of His Sneaker Grails

Shannon Sharpe has created a brand that goes beyond football, sports, and morning commentary. He is an unproblematic fixture in our culture that is always good for great insight, style, and at least three legendary memes a year. While coronavirus has people recording their shows differently, Shannon and his partner Skip Bayless have managed to deliver quality content in a different location. With the extra free time most of us have nowadays, Shannon Sharpe decided to give us an inside look into his sneaker closet.

Like most sneaker collections their grails come from either an interesting story or just wanting something because of the hype around the shoe and Shannon delivered on both of those. Sharpe has made Nike a pretty penny in his lifetime and talks about being the plug and hooking his friends up before eventually saving those hook-ups for himself, instead.

He also breaks out all three pairs of Nike’s Kanye West Air Yeezy 3 and breaks down the extreme lengths he went to for the Red Octobers. In the end, Shannon also shows off a pair of Air Force Ones from Robert Kraft that came with an amazing sign of respect.

Catch all the sneaker stories below.