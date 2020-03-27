All The Smoke: Shannon Sharpe Talks Football, Working With Skip Bayless, And Challenges Stephen A. To Debate [Video]

Shannon Sharpe was the most recent guest on Matt Barnes’ and Stephen Jackson’s Showtime podcast All The Smoke.

In this episode, the FS1 co-star of Undisputed with Skip & Shannon talked about his hall of fame football career, what it was like to transition to television, Skip Bayless, and most surprisingly, challenging Stephen A. Smith and First Take to a cross-network tag-team debate!

Additionally, the guys talk about the greatness of ol’ GOAT LeBron James and what it means that Tony Romo got such an extraordinary television contract to call games for CBS.

We could legit sit around and listen to Shannon talk all day, he just that entertaining. Press play below to check out the 2-hour episode while you live your best quarantined life.