Mariah Carey Performs “Always Be My Baby” Live From Her Living Room To Raise Money For Charity [Video]

Mariah Carey’s still got it, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

The songstress took her talents to her very own living room this week for a very special live concert, which was part of iHeart’s Living Room Concert For America. In the video, which Mariah posted to her own Youtube channel, she sings one of her most classic songs to date, “Always Be My Baby.” Even though she’s in the comfort of her own home, Carey does not hold back, proving that no matter what’s going on in the world, we can always count on Mariah for her never-ending talent.

This performance was part of iHeart’s Living Room Concert For America, in which celebrities perform in an effort to raise money for charity. This video promoted two charities, Feeding America and The First Responders Children’s Foundation, both of which could use some serious help right about now.

Live performances like this are just one of the ways entertainers are using their platforms for good during the nationwide quarantines to stop the spread of coronavirus. Other celebrities including JoJo, John Legend, and more have also given fans an intimate look at their lives by performing from home.

Check out Mariah’s live rendition of “Always Be My Baby” down below: