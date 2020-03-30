For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lil Wayne Joins Joe La Puma For The Latest Episode Of ‘Sneaker Shopping’ [Video]

Lil Wayne Joins Joe La Puma For The Latest Episode Of Sneaker Shopping

For the season finale of Complex’s viral Youtube show Sneaker Shopping, host Joe La Puma was joined by none other than Lil Wayne. If you know anything about Lil Wayne, he’s the last person you’ll see on anyone’s show because he’s known to records, skateboard, and stay low with his thick fianceé La’tecia. But earlier this year, Wayne dropped his album Funeral and ended up doing a lot more press than he usually does.

During this episode of Sneaker Shopping, Wayne takes it all the way back to middle school giving stories of drawing the Nike swoosh on his folders for school and for his lady friends as well. Weezy also admits that filming this episode makes for the first time he has been into a mall in over fifteen years! The reason being his stylist, Marisa, buys all his clothes and has been doing so since the early 2000s. Later on in the conversation, Wayne even talks about his attempts at his own signature shoe and how things just never worked out due to creative differences. He also spends a good amount on sneakers for himself, which you can see down below.