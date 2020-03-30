Sophie Brussaux Shares More Adorable Flicks Of Adonis And Drake
Sandra’s Roses: Sophie Brussaux Shares More Adorable Never-Before-Seen Flicks Of Adonis And Drake
Sophie Brussaux Shares More Adorable Flicks Of Adonis And Drake
Early this morning, Drake took to Instagram to share pictures of his son, Adonis for the first time. The internet is still in shambles after finally seeing the adorable blonde hair, blue-eyed kiddo. While we know Drake has probably been wanting to share images himself and held back for a while, no one wants to share pictures more than a mother. Now, model, artist, and Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux finally got to unload her clip.
Not a lot is known about Sophie aside from the perception painted by the media, but you can learn more about her in the above video. Most of the pictures she posted leaked previously earlier this year, but in poor quality. In the pictures, you can see a newborn Adonis looking exactly like Drake’s mom, Sandra Graham. Brussaux posted her photo album with a caption that reads:
“Let’s live happy, let’s live hidden” … but a little love in this world of brutes, it feels good. I thank God every day for my wonderful family and my friends, who are also my family even without sharing the same blood, and I wish you all so much happiness and love, to keep your loved ones in your heart at this time difficult, which will come to an end, we will all come out stronger. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired … but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
View this post on Instagram
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » …mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.