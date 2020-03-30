Sandra’s Roses: Sophie Brussaux Shares More Adorable Never-Before-Seen Flicks Of Adonis And Drake

Sophie Brussaux Shares More Adorable Flicks Of Adonis And Drake

Early this morning, Drake took to Instagram to share pictures of his son, Adonis for the first time. The internet is still in shambles after finally seeing the adorable blonde hair, blue-eyed kiddo. While we know Drake has probably been wanting to share images himself and held back for a while, no one wants to share pictures more than a mother. Now, model, artist, and Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux finally got to unload her clip.

Not a lot is known about Sophie aside from the perception painted by the media, but you can learn more about her in the above video. Most of the pictures she posted leaked previously earlier this year, but in poor quality. In the pictures, you can see a newborn Adonis looking exactly like Drake’s mom, Sandra Graham. Brussaux posted her photo album with a caption that reads: