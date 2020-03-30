Drake Reveals Pictures Of His Son Adonis
You Are Showing A Child: Drake FINALLY Shared Pics Of Baby Boy Adonis And HERE’s Why People Are Losing Their Minds
View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
The saga of Adonis has been quite the dramatic celebrity situation ever since Pusha T dropped his monster diss track claiming Drake was hiding his child a couple of years ago. Drake fired back that he wasn’t hiding his son from the world, but he was hiding the world from his son. We get it. With these types of pics comes a ton of publicity.
Drizzy finally ripped the bandaid off and shared a few pics of his son (and baby momma Sophie Brusseaux) with this moving caption:
“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”
It’s clear we’re all emotional about our lives and thinking about mortalities and legacy. Also we are isolated from our families for however long and unable to see them face to face. Maybe that prompted Drake to finally share. Whatever the case, Adonis is absolutely adorable. However, he’s not what the rest of the internet expected for a ton of reasons. The internet had quite a few observations…here’s what they think on the flip.
The biggest takeaway form most people is that Adonis looks so much like Drake’s mother. The hair and face are all Momma Drizzy for sure.
“Drakes son resembles his MOM so much. I think that is beautiful because drakes adores his mother so much. Best blessing ever. Adonis”
That’s the thing about these genes. Sometimes they do skip a generation. It’s also quite interesting how surprised people are that the boy can possibly look anywhere remotely white considering Drake’s mother and his mother both are.
“That baby looks just like drakes mom. It be funny when them genes jump a generation.”
This astute tweeter pointed out that Drake mentioned in his Rap Radar interview that he had doubts about the boy being his and it’s possible now that pictures surface. This all makes more sense.
“Now that the world has seen Drakes son, this part of the Rap Rader interview makes alot more sense. It’s understandable that Drake didn’t believe Adonis was his ”
We don’t know if the internet didn’t know how genes worked or something but everyone pretty clearly thought the boy was going to look like baby Drake. Uh. There’s a lot that goes into what a child looks like, people. Being famous isn’t one of those things.
“i don’t know what i thought drakes son was going to look like but this definitely is not it”
Yes, there were plenty of people who said that this baby is too white to be Drake’s. Maybe we get why he was keeping his son secret because he absolutely is probably seeing these reactions.
“everyone after seeing drakes kid”
Oh, Lord. This makes way too much sense. Drake’s boy growing up and dropping the patois like Drake and this video makes way too much damn sense.
“Adonis in 20 years:”
Continue Slideshow
Of course we are back to the old jokes of Drake’s baby momma having hit the lottery by getting pregnant with his baby. That’s real, though. Her life is pretty much set. But that’s not the point, internet!
“Drakes baby mamma once she found out she was pregnant with Adonis:”
“taking adonis’ n word privileges like”
“Drake after seeing Adonis come out the womb with only his white genetics”
“No y’all dragging drakes son bruh his dad is literally a lightskin and his mom is white what y’all expect? Either way he’s a beautiful child”
“AHT AHT. Drakes son look cool n unique af in my personal opinion. DONT go bashing a child’s appearance like y’all did w/ blue.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.