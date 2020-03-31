Stay TF Home, Moe! D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Announces 90-Day Jail Stints And $5000 Fines For Violating COVID-19 Mandate

Coronavirus is in the process of overtaking the American healthcare system, people are dying, yet for some reason, some of y’all bamma a$$es still want to go outside and party. Well, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has something special for those folks…

According to NYPost, Mayor Bowser has announced that those caught outside are subject to 90-days in jail and a $5000 fine. Straight cash, homie.

The idea of sending people to jail comes as shock to some who protest the policy by stating that 5 inmates have already tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our message remains the same: stay home,” Bowser, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday. The stay-home order has exceptions for grocery shopping and work deemed essential. Outdoor recreation such as running is allowed, but cannot involve people outside of a household.

Like we said, everybody ain’t feelin’ it:

Monica Hopkins, executive director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia, told The Post “we would be deeply concerned” if anyone actually was arrested for violating the order. “When we saw this order, we thought, ‘You want to send them where?’” Hopkins said. “People being arrested for that causes all sorts of problems that are antithetical to the goals of lessening the virus.”

People absolutely HAVE to stay home during this time of self-isolation and sadly, there might have to be consequences for violating. If not jail, what would you suggest happen to those who are recklessly endangering the public?