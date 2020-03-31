90 Day Fiancé: Jorge Nava Reveals His Plans To Divorce Anfisa The Second He Gets Out Of Jail

After getting thrown in jail and apparently making the most of his time there, 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava has no plans to go back to his Russian bride, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, once he finally gets released this year.

Jorge reportedly told the outlet that Anfisa abandoned him while he’s been in jail as she ran off to be with another guy. T

hey did try to maintain a relationship

when he

first got busted, but in the 2 years since, they ended up going their separate ways.

He’s supposed to be released in May, but Nava is reasonably worried that the coronavirus pandemic could delay the process. But whenever he does get out, he tells

TMZ

that he’s set on getting divorced as soon as possible.

The reality star ended up dropping 128 pounds during his time behind bars, so it’ll probably be pretty easy to find someone else once he’s a free man.