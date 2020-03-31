90 Day Fiancé: Jorge Nava Reveals His Plans To Divorce Anfisa The Second He Gets Out Of Jail

Source: Pichsakul Promrungsee / EyeEm / Getty
After getting thrown in jail and apparently making the most of his time there, 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava has no plans to go back to his Russian bride, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, once he finally gets released this year.
Nava showcased his problematic romance during season 4 of the show, but even with how rocky his relationship was, things ended up getting even worse offscreen. He was arrested in Arizona on multiple felony counts in 2018, including possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale, which came after he got caught with 300 pounds of weed. He’s currently incarcerated on drug charges, and according to TMZ, things are already over with Anfisa, but once he’s released later this year, he has plans to make it official with divorce papers.
Jorge reportedly told the outlet that Anfisa abandoned him while he’s been in jail as she ran off to be with another guy. They did try to maintain a relationship when he first got busted, but in the 2 years since, they ended up going their separate ways. He’s supposed to be released in May, but Nava is reasonably worried that the coronavirus pandemic could delay the process. But whenever he does get out, he tells TMZ that he’s set on getting divorced as soon as possible.
The reality star ended up dropping 128 pounds during his time behind bars, so it’ll probably be pretty easy to find someone else once he’s a free man.
