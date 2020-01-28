90 Day Fiancé Swirl: Angela & MAGA Hat Wearing Michael FINALLY Get Married In Nigerian Wedding

Angela & MAGA Hat-Wearing Michael FINALLY Get Married In Nigerian Wedding

90 Day Fiancé is the reality show that no one can seem to get enough of. Now that the show has found its rotation we get new couples every few months but some stick out way more than others. The situationship of Nigerian resident Michael Ilesanmi & Angela Deem has every bit of drama that could have its own spin-off show. Michael has been caught on Instagram flirting with the thotties, referred to Angela as an elder, and has even been accused of stealing money off her debit card.

Michael has dealt with all of Angela’s crazy mood swings, Angela assaulting him and his friends, and he previously wore a MAGA hat praising Cheeto in office in hopes of making it to the US. Now it seems his chances for US citizenship have risen as he finally tied the knot with Angela on January 27th.

TLC had hoped to keep this under wraps for exclusive content for their show but attendees at the wedding leaked the footage to social media out of disbelief that Michael actually went through with the wedding. No word if we’ll get a wedding special to see just how hectic this wedding was but until then you can check out leaked pictures below.