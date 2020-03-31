A Lil’ (Sad) Positivity: Drake, J. Cole + The Weeknd FaceTimed With 11-Year-Old Fan Before He Died Of Cancer

Drake, J. Cole, and The Weeknd all helped brighten the day of a young fan before he sadly passed away from cancer.

An 11-year-old named Elijah was able to meet three of his favorite artist just before his untimely passing this week. Elijah’s cousin Michael Watson II confirmed the news in an Instagram post, sharing a video of the moment Elijah was greeted by The Weeknd, Drake, and J. Cole via FaceTime. During his calls, the artists expressed how thankful they were for Elijah’s support.

“Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday,” Watson wrote in his caption on Instagram. “Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists—The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

Elijah’s mother, Kiara Swope, also showed her gratitude for the artists who reached out to her son, posting an emotional message on her Instagram to say how much she appreciated Drake, The Weeknd, and J. Cole for sending love to her baby boy during his last few days. Elijah also received a recorded message from Nascar champion Joey Logano.