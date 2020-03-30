Not A Fluke: The Very Best Pics Of Drake’s Baby Momma, Sophie Brusseaux, On The Internet

The Best Pics Of Drake's Baby Momma, Sophie Brusseaux, On The Internet
Drake finally revealed pictures of his son Adonis to the world and the internet on Monday morning, sparking all sorts of speculation and back and forth about the young lad. That also led to all sorts of rekindled discussion about his baby momma Sophie Brusseaux. The pic Drake shared showed one of the three of them together.
She followed up with an Instagram post and this caption:
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » …mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
We’re just happy they all seem to be on the same page. We also want to take a moment to get y’all off of talking crazy about Sophie and showing you all her best pics on the net. Here goes.
This pic is from October and it appears to be the same outfit she wore in the picture Drake showed. Which means this is when they took the picture. This picture also looks like it might have taken place at Drizzy’s house? Maybe?
She’s also very nice-looking pulling a fit together. This is her in the Fall with the Canada weather behind her. She cleans up very nice.
This is her again bathing suited up for the beach and putting her bawdy on blast. Adonis is two now so this is a pretty impressive post-baby bawdy and snapback if we do say so ourselves.
This picture also reveals that she is just now 30 years old and was going through all this fame and insanity in her 20s. That’s pretty wild to suddenly be one of the most talked-about baby mommas in all of celebrity-hood.
