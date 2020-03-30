Not A Fluke: The Very Best Pics Of Drake’s Baby Momma, Sophie Brusseaux, On The Internet

Drake finally revealed pictures of his son Adonis to the world and the internet on Monday morning, sparking all sorts of speculation and back and forth about the young lad. That also led to all sorts of rekindled discussion about his baby momma Sophie Brusseaux. The pic Drake shared showed one of the three of them together.

She followed up with an Instagram post and this caption:

“Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde”

We’re just happy they all seem to be on the same page. We also want to take a moment to get y’all off of talking crazy about Sophie and showing you all her best pics on the net. Here goes.