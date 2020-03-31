Know My Name: A History Of Women Romantically Linked To Trey Songz

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Trey Songz is one of the most…um…active bachelors in the entire game. He’s spent the entirety of his past 10 years out here enjoying women as much as possible. That even includes those famous double kisses he used to do on stage and everything. Trey is eligible bachelor elite. He’s been one of those men tied to various women and so many of them have been absolutely fine as hell. So you know how we do at this time, we decided to go through and highlight some of his most rumors, confirmed and baddest baes of his past, present and beyond. This is a who’s who of baddies thought none have really gotten too serious with Trey to the point he hasn’t seemed close to getting to marriage. Oh well, rumble young man, rumble.

View this post on Instagram Where I wanna be….😩 #FBF A post shared by Honeydip🍯 (@callherhelen) on Mar 27, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT Helen Gedlu – She is apparently one of Trey’s first loves from when he first got famous. Here’s what Rolling Out said about her: “Helen Gedlu is a backup dancer known for her work with Chris Brown, Omarion, Kanye West, and of course, Trey Songz. The beautiful Ethiopian dancer is currently engaged to Terrence Williams of the Houston Rockets.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday☀️💋 A post shared by Drew Sidora (@drewsidora) on Jul 28, 2019 at 10:40am PDT Drew Sidora – Back in 2009 her reps came through with a confirmation right in time for the BET awards which had people wondering if this was legit or not: Drew Sidora’s reps at ASA Public Relations just confirmed to us that she is indeed dating Trey Songz. And we may just see them getting coupley tonight at the BET Awards festivities.

View this post on Instagram Enjoying the Sun at work in this @fashionnova lounge set Posted. A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Mar 12, 2019 at 4:44pm PDT Lauren London – They were rumored to have been together years ago and alleged to have dated for a year. Trey seems to have hinted at her being one of his first loves and everything. She eventually allegedly dumped him.

View this post on Instagram Planet 🪐Cozy A post shared by Mila J (@milaj) on Dec 19, 2019 at 11:59am PST Mila J – Back in 2014 they started dating after having a song together. MTV had the scoop: “The pair apparently went heavy on the PDA while attending the Compound Foundation’s Fostering a Legacy benefit in New York last Friday. Although they arrived separately, sources told E! that they spent the entire night together. If you want further proof, I’ll point you to Trey Songz’s recent Instagram photo of himself and Mila J, captioned “She so fine.””

View this post on Instagram Can you fall in love in 3 weeks? A post shared by Tanaya Henry 🌱 (@tanayahenry) on Mar 5, 2020 at 2:27am PST Tanaya Henry – The two were a real thing and were even on red carpets together. However, back in 2015 she said it was “too messy.” “The Bottoms Up hitmaker recently revealed he had been close to model and jewellery designer Tanaya Henry for more than seven years before their friendship turned romantic, but it appears the couple has since called it quits. Henry recently confirmed rumours of a break up on Twitter, after a fan quizzed her about letting Songz go, simply stating the relationship became “too messy”.”

View this post on Instagram Khloé KoKo KhloMoney A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 9, 2020 at 8:00am PDT Khloe Kardashian – E Online posted in 2016 that the two were caught “making out” in Las Vegas: “Well this is no shocker… Model and celebrity seed Lori Harvey is officially letting it be known that Trigga is smashing her golden delicious cakes to smithereens. The couple were spotted jewelry shopping back in December just days after Meek Mill discussed rapping about Lori on “The Breakfast Club.” Trey posted up a photo with Lori’s feet days after Christmas… A few days after she’d posted a photo sporting the same pedicure.