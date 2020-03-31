Women Romantically Linked To Trey Songz
Know My Name: A History Of Women Romantically Linked To Trey Songz
Trey Songz is one of the most…um…active bachelors in the entire game. He’s spent the entirety of his past 10 years out here enjoying women as much as possible. That even includes those famous double kisses he used to do on stage and everything. Trey is eligible bachelor elite.
He’s been one of those men tied to various women and so many of them have been absolutely fine as hell. So you know how we do at this time, we decided to go through and highlight some of his most rumors, confirmed and baddest baes of his past, present and beyond.
This is a who’s who of baddies thought none have really gotten too serious with Trey to the point he hasn’t seemed close to getting to marriage.
Oh well, rumble young man, rumble.
Helen Gedlu – She is apparently one of Trey’s first loves from when he first got famous. Here’s what Rolling Out said about her:
“Helen Gedlu is a backup dancer known for her work with Chris Brown, Omarion, Kanye West, and of course, Trey Songz. The beautiful Ethiopian dancer is currently engaged to Terrence Williams of the Houston Rockets.”
Drew Sidora – Back in 2009 her reps came through with a confirmation right in time for the BET awards which had people wondering if this was legit or not:
Drew Sidora’s reps at ASA Public Relations just confirmed to us that she is indeed dating Trey Songz. And we may just see them getting coupley tonight at the BET Awards festivities.
Keri Hilson – This is a big old rumor but back in 2009 Keri Hilson and Trey Songz made the “I Invented Sex” remix and Sandra Rose reported that they were an item:
“They were acting like school kids in the throes of puppy love.” This source, who adds that Trey couldn’t keep his hands off of Keri, was in the dressing room at a recent show in Atlanta at Phillips Arena where Trey, Keri, and Usher performed their “I Invented Sex” remix.
Lauren London – They were rumored to have been together years ago and alleged to have dated for a year. Trey seems to have hinted at her being one of his first loves and everything. She eventually allegedly dumped him.
Tabby Brown – She was dating soccer star Mario Balotelli but then the Playboy model went over to Trey back in 2013:
But Tabby is said to have been ‘swept off her feet’ by new man Trey.
A source added: ‘She wasn’t getting enough attention. Trey swept her off her feet.’
Mila J – Back in 2014 they started dating after having a song together. MTV had the scoop:
“The pair apparently went heavy on the PDA while attending the Compound Foundation’s Fostering a Legacy benefit in New York last Friday. Although they arrived separately, sources told E! that they spent the entire night together.
If you want further proof, I’ll point you to Trey Songz’s recent Instagram photo of himself and Mila J, captioned “She so fine.””
Continue Slideshow
Tanaya Henry – The two were a real thing and were even on red carpets together. However, back in 2015 she said it was “too messy.”
“The Bottoms Up hitmaker recently revealed he had been close to model and jewellery designer Tanaya Henry for more than seven years before their friendship turned romantic, but it appears the couple has since called it quits.
Henry recently confirmed rumours of a break up on Twitter, after a fan quizzed her about letting Songz go, simply stating the relationship became “too messy”.”
Khloe Kardashian – E Online posted in 2016 that the two were caught “making out” in Las Vegas:
“Well this is no shocker… Model and celebrity seed Lori Harvey is officially letting it be known that Trigga is smashing her golden delicious cakes to smithereens. The couple were spotted jewelry shopping back in December just days after Meek Mill discussed rapping about Lori on “The Breakfast Club.”
Trey posted up a photo with Lori’s feet days after Christmas… A few days after she’d posted a photo sporting the same pedicure.
Lori Harvey – Here’s what we said about this relationship back in January of 2019:
“Well this is no shocker… Model and celebrity seed Lori Harvey is officially letting it be known that Trigga is smashing her golden delicious cakes to smithereens. The couple were spotted jewelry shopping back in December just days after Meek Mill discussed rapping about Lori on “The Breakfast Club.”
Trey posted up a photo with Lori’s feet days after Christmas… A few days after she’d posted a photo sporting the same pedicure.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.