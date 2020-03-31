Tigger, Please! Bigot KKKat Lover Joe Exotic In Never-Before-Scene Footage Alabasterly Lamenting Why He Can’t Say “The N-Word”

If you’re Black and rooting for Joe Exotic while watching Netflix’s newest viral sensation Tiger King, this post might be the final destination for your fandom.

According to TMZ, Joe Exotic is a flaming racist or at the very least he’s willing to play one on TV. Some never-before-scene footage from one of Joe’s old broadcasts has been unearthed and it shows Joe going full white trash racist for the camera.

Sufficed to say, Joe is very angry that he isn’t allowed to say “ni**a”. He wants to say it REALLY badly and it absolutely grinds his well-lubricated gears that he can’t go full YG featuring Rich Homie Quan and Jeezy anywhere he damn well pleases.

Peep what he said:

“What’s going on in this country? It’s absolutely pathetic. I can’t say the n-word but you can get on YouTube and watch any black man’s video and they’re calling each other the n-word. What the hell?”

Oh, but there’s more!

“Is this discrimination? I’m white, I can’t say the n-word and they can?”

Wonder what the racial breakdown is of Joe’s prison cell block?