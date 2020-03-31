Brooklyn Man Arrested For Selling Scarce Coronavirus Supplies At 700% Markup, Coughing On FBI Agents

This is America where people are once again purposely coughing on people while claiming to be ill.

A Brooklyn man was recently arrested after authorities say he hoarded critical coronavirus supplies and sold them at a 700% markup. Not only that, after he was confronted by FBI agents he allegedly coughed on them while claiming to have COVID-19.

NBC New York reports that Baruch Feldheim, 43, allegedly sold much-needed supplies such as N95 respirators and other personal protective equipment to a New Jersey doctor at 700% markup of their original price. Feldheim reportedly made $12,000 in sales from the doctor who was desperate for the PPE amid the coronavirus pandemic and took to the black market.

Dr. Alexander Salerno is believed to be one of several physicians who turned to untraditional suppliers for help and was targeted with ridiculously high markups. Dr. Salerno told NBC New York that he had to take desperate measures to save the lives of his staffers. It’s unclear if Feldheim sold him the supplies in question but prosecutors reported that an NJ doc contacted Feldheim for 1,000 masks. The shady hoarder then sold them for $12,000 an approximate 700% markup.

“We have to go out and we have to go literally to these black market brokers or black market pirates and we are paying like 400 – 800% markups to get the protective barriers so I can fulfill that promise of protecting our staff,” Dr. Salerno said.

It’s believed that Fedlheim had enough equipment “to outfit an entire hospital” and also tried to sell a nurse surgical gowns. Investigators caught word of the pending transaction and that’s when things went left.

“Investigators returned to Feldheim’s home on Sunday and confronted him, according to prosecutors. That’s when he coughed on FBI agents who were looking for the medical supplies.”

He’s been charged with assaulting a federal officer and with making false statements to law enforcement.

How disgusting is it that people are trying to profit off of a pandemic??? Are you even remotely surprised that something like this is happening???