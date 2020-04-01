The Most Dazzling #DontRushChallenge Videos (So Far)
Slayyy From Home: The Most Dazzling #DontRushChallenge Videos (So Far)
Everyone’s buzzing over the latest (and greatest) viral TikTok challenge spotlighting all types of attractive ladies of every shape, size and complexion from across the world going from “bummy” to “baddie” in cleverly produced videos from the comfort of their own home quarantines.
Oh yes, it’s lit and called the #DontRushChallenge (inspired by the Young T & Bugsey smash hit) that continues to grow into a global obsession starring melanin-kissed beauties slayyying away the stress of these uncertain times while did up, dripped up and dressed up in swoon-worthy videos.
Hit the flip for the most dazzling #DontRushChallenge videos on the internet.
“Who wakes up just as flawless as I do?💅🏾 #DontRushChallenge African Ankara Edition w/ my fellow Naija babes @ronkeraji @kiitana @chiziduru @shalomblac @nneunfiltered @tolaniav @fayyebae @ugwem @nnennab @the_real_chi” – WHEW!!!
“Pick Your Poison. Texas Edition” – Texas women are just different. All of them. Every single one.
“Zim Queens killing it – #DontRushChallenge tag anyone you know – whew, those Zim baddies were playing no games
“The natural hair influencers had to do it one time for the one time! #naturalsedition” – they KILLED IT
“Nollywood babes have entered the chat #DontRushChallenge” – those Nollywood babes will change your life
View this post on Instagram
Now you know we had to clock out real quick and join the “quarantine party”. Your Physician Could Never! Happy National Doctors’ Day from the two ✌🏾percent. #dontrushchallenge #stayathomechallenge • Song by: Don’t Rush by @youngtandbugsey . . . @drkristamarie @theperioddoctor @withlove_drchimmy @drkarenk @lifebytosin @nikki_md_ @drninalum @drmilhouse @fearlesslyoma @drlaurenpowell @theculinarydoctor @drdiannedavis @crobinsonmd @drhopemitchell @drkiarraking @i.am.dr.arumala @dr.evab @dr.nwegbobanks
Your Physician Could Never!
Now you know we had to clock out real quick and join the “quarantine party”. Your Physician Could Never! Happy National Doctors’ Day from the two ✌🏾percent. #dontrushchallenge #stayathomechallenge – women who can save lives AND slay??? Priceless
Continue Slideshow
“MALIAN WOMAN IS BEAUTIFUL
#dontrushchallenge
@_hawadkt_
@haada_21karat
@iam.faat
@__amyjoli
@djenacutie
@hawa__hd | Mes jolies chéries – we need more Malian women in our life. Wayyy more.
View this post on Instagram
We came to SHAKE THE ROOM! 🥵 Y’all asked for it, Curvy Edition of Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Special. #DontRushChallenge turned into the #ShakeTheRoomChallenge Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Edition @flawsofcouture @imanijahaan @itsdanidmc @ravey_baby @simonemariposa @na0__ @miatheboss @darkskindchk @jaybraun @gabifresh Edited by @na0__ *I do not own the rights to this song*
“Shake The Room Challenge!
We came to SHAKE THE ROOM! 🥵
Y’all asked for it, Curvy Edition of Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Special.
#DontRushChallenge turned into the #ShakeTheRoomChallenge”
– yasss we absolutely LOVE to see it
“Something light #dontrushchallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge” – nothing like a lil slay to get the people going
“SA Influencers came thru harder #dontrushchallenge” – oh yes, they DID THAT
“The 6 in the 6ix #dontrushchallenge” – Toronto always come thru with the bad tings
“#DontRushChallenge Natural Hair Edition” – the natural baddies never disappoint
“You asked and we delivered #dontrushchallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge” – yall definitely did. We love to see it
“Ibadan Girls x #DontRushChallenge” – dem Ibadan baddies showed up and showed out
“Day 18: I built this machine… 👀 #DontRushChallenge” – one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.