Slayyy From Home: The Most Dazzling #DontRushChallenge Videos (So Far)

Pick Your Poison. Texas Edition ✨ pic.twitter.com/AR4eoYXHzq — Lorin Lee (@TheLorinLee) March 31, 2020 “Pick Your Poison. Texas Edition” – Texas women are just different. All of them. Every single one.

View this post on Instagram #DontRushChallenge tag anyone you know 👇 A post shared by zimcelebs (@zimcelebs) on Apr 1, 2020 at 5:19am PDT “Zim Queens killing it – #DontRushChallenge tag anyone you know – whew, those Zim baddies were playing no games

Nollywood babes have entered the chat✨#DontRushChallenge pic.twitter.com/05X4AC7L9h — wicked skengman (@SkinnyNigerian) March 31, 2020 “Nollywood babes have entered the chat #DontRushChallenge” – those Nollywood babes will change your life

Something light #dontrushchallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/Hx2SuyO07c — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDreaXO) March 29, 2020 “Something light #dontrushchallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge” – nothing like a lil slay to get the people going

SA Influencers came thru harder #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/O8K2tCkhJn — Sweet Potato ✨ (@Drewbaba) March 28, 2020 “SA Influencers came thru harder #dontrushchallenge” – oh yes, they DID THAT

The 6 in the 6ix 🇨🇦🇳🇬 #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/CFrtVOy2Kr — Uwani (@TheUwaniAliyu) March 29, 2020 “The 6 in the 6ix #dontrushchallenge” – Toronto always come thru with the bad tings

#DontRushChallenge Natural Hair Edition 🌹 pic.twitter.com/cVYS4Xoxdx — Lynda Jay 🇭🇹 (@naturallyyours_) March 30, 2020 “#DontRushChallenge Natural Hair Edition” – the natural baddies never disappoint

You asked and we delivered

👩🏼‍🦲👩🏽‍🦲👩🏾‍🦲👩🏿‍🦲 ⁣#dontrushchallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/GYOBwl1UOG — that odd girl 🇳🇬 (@the_odditty) March 30, 2020 “You asked and we delivered ⁣#dontrushchallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge” – yall definitely did. We love to see it