Hoy In Mi Gente News: Netflix Releases Trailer Muy Poderoso For Nicky Jam’s Biopic Film ‘El Ganador’ [Video]

Netflix is boomin’ in this quarantined era and they’re not taking their foot off the gas anytime soon.

Today the streaming service released a new trailer for El Ganador, the story of legendary reggaeton artist Nicky Jam.

Nicky had a very humble start at life in Boston and quickly learned that the streets would do nothing but steal him from his creativity and purpose in life, making music. Beyond just telling the story of Nicky the individual, El Ganador is about the history and global influence of the reggaeton genre.

On the other side of his troubles, Nicky emerged as one of the most celebrated and awarded artists of his time with stadium tours and millions of records sold. He’s earned the respect of all his peers and contemporaries as he truly earns the name El Ganador.

Peep the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.