Taraji P. Henson Postpones Kelvin Hayden Wedding (AGAIN) Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Taraji P. Henson has been actively planning her dream wedding but unfortunately it’s on pause. She and her longtime love Kelvin Hayden have been engaged for two years after dating since 2015 and the two planned to wed last summer. A few months ago however she announced that their wedding was postponed till “before July 2020” which clearly now isn’t happening.

“It’s overwhelming,” the 49-year-old told PEOPLE. “Because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it’s like, “Ah.” ‘I don’t think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.”

Now Taraji’s announcing that she’s postponed her wedding AGAIN in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the situation, Taraji is in good spirits and told Access Hollywood via Zoom all about how she’s handling the current social distancing situation.

According to Taraji she’s lost five pounds in self-isolation and is staying sane by having virtual cocktails with friends and learning how to do her own braids and gel manicures. She also confirmed that her wedding will be pushed back again and added that she had an uncle who recently passed away seemingly from complications of COVID-19.

“I’m pausing because there’s so much to take into consideration now,” said Taraji while noting that her grandma is 96 and Kelvin has a grandma who’s 86. “I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona,” said Taraji. “It’s a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. We will be forever changed, humanity will be forever changed after this!”





We’re sending Taraji our sincerest condolences and hope she and her sweetie can tie the knot soon.

If you’re looking to support her you can watch her in “Coffee & Kareem” when it drops April 3 on Netflix.