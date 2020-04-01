Get Well: Idris Elba Updates Fans On He And His Wife Sabrina’s Condition After Contracting Coronavirus

People lost their muthaf***in’ minds when Idris Elba pressed “send” on a social media video announcing that he had indeed contracted coronavirus.

It had been about a week since we heard from Elba and his wife Sabrina about their condition but yesterday evening the couple update us on how they were feeling via Twitter.

“We’re both doing ok. Still asymptomatic and we’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo. We can’t get a flight back home so we just have to sit still for a little bit. But other than that, we’re OK and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it is probably past.”

Idris was in the process of shooting a film in New Mexico when he found out that he had been infected with COVID-19 and immediately took refuge at home.

Press play below to see and hear everything Idris had to say about dealing with this disease.

Get well! Stay safe!