GA Governor Brian Kemp Announces Statewide Shelter-In-Place, Closes K-12 For Rest Of School Year

After weeks of delay, the vote stealing Governor of Georgia is announcing new STRICT regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The entire state of Georgia will now have a shelter-in-place order said Gov. Brian Kemp during a Tuesday press conference. The Governor will sign the order on Thursday and it will go into effect on Friday.

“I want to encourage my fellow Georgians to hang in there. I know you’re tired of this but we must first overcome the obstacles in our path,” Kemp said. The governor said he came to the decision after receiving “game-changing” new information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Exceptions will be made for grocery stores, medical supplies and certain manufacturing. but non-essential businesses will remain closed. Essential employees will have to show proof via paperwork that they can galvanize the streets.

Additionally, all schools will close for the remainder of the school year.

Kemp’s move comes after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms put a shelter-in-place for the city of Atlanta last week.

WSBTV reports that the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health show Georgia currently has more than 4,600 confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 140 deaths. Nearly 3,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Georgia so far.

The state is expected to hit peak hospital capacity around April 23.

This comes after Fulton County ordered all residents to stay home or face a $1,000 fine. The AJC reports that Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, interim director of the Fulton County Board of Health, signed an order Tuesday saying violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and subject of fines up to $1,000 and/or 12 months in jail per offense.

Still, local parks and Atlanta’s popular Atlanta Beltline will remain open. Beltline officials took to social media to inform residents why it’s safe to continue to walk the trail.

